Lincoln secures a win over Mattoon 27-7

Lincoln turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 27-7 win over Mattoon in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and second quarters.

Lincoln darted over Mattoon 20-7 heading to the final quarter.

The Railsplitters put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Green Wave 7-0 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.