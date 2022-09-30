 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln secures a win over Mattoon 27-7

Lincoln turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 27-7 win over Mattoon in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and second quarters.

Lincoln darted over Mattoon 20-7 heading to the final quarter.

The Railsplitters put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Green Wave 7-0 in the last stanza.

Recently on September 16, Lincoln squared off with Mahomet-Seymour in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

