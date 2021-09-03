 Skip to main content
Lincoln pockets solid victory over Charleston 14-6

A sigh of relief filled the air in Lincoln's locker room after Friday's 14-6 win against Charleston during this Illinois football game.

Lincoln avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-0 stretch over the final quarter.

The Railsplitters' leverage showed as they carried an 8-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Railsplitters' offense darted to an 8-0 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Lincoln and Charleston were both scoreless.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

