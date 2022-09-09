LeRoy carves slim margin over Tremont 20-16

LeRoy survived Tremont in a 20-16 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Illinois high school football action on September 9.
LeRoy moved in front of Tremont 20-16 to begin the second quarter.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second, third and fourth quarters.
Last season, Tremont and LeRoy squared off with September 10, 2021 at Tremont High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
