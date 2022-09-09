LeRoy carves slim margin over Tremont 20-16

LeRoy survived Tremont in a 20-16 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Illinois high school football action on September 9.

LeRoy moved in front of Tremont 20-16 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second, third and fourth quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.