Lena-Winslow's convoy passes Colfax Ridgeview 28-12

Lena-Winslow put together a victorious gameplan to stop Colfax Ridgeview 28-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 20.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

The Panthers' offense moved to an 8-6 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.

Lena-Winslow's influence showed as it carried a 16-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

