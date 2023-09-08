Le Roy controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 34-14 victory over Deer Creek-Mackinaw in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Le Roy a 19-0 lead over Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

Le Roy charged to a 34-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Panthers and the Chiefs were both scoreless.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Deer Creek-Mackinaw faced off against Chicago Academy.

