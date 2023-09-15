Le Roy's defense throttled Tremont, resulting in a 47-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Turks.

Le Roy breathed fire to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Last season, Le Roy and Tremont squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Le Roy High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Le Roy faced off against Macon Meridian.

