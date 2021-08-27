LaSalle-Peru delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Morton 28-21

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and LaSalle-Peru nabbed it to nudge past Morton 28-21 during this Illinois football game.

LaSalle-Peru chalked up this decision in spite of Morton's spirited final-quarter performance.

The Cavaliers' position showed as they carried a 20-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

LaSalle-Peru opened with a 14-6 advantage over Morton through the first quarter.

