Lansing T.F. South imposes its will on Chicago Lane Tech 41-20

Lansing T.F. South swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Chicago Lane Tech 41-20 in Illinois high school football on September 3.

The Rebels' control showed as they carried a 28-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Lansing T.F. South's offense jumped on top to a 16-0 lead over Chicago Lane Tech at halftime.

The Rebels opened with a 9-0 advantage over the Indians through the first quarter.

