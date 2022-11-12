Lake Zurich collects skin-tight win against Pekin 29-27

A sigh of relief filled the air in Lake Zurich's locker room after a trying 29-27 test with Pekin in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 12.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

The Dragons took a 7-0 lead over the Bears heading to the halftime locker room.

Pekin moved ahead by earning a 21-14 advantage over Lake Zurich at the end of the third quarter.

The Bears put together a final-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 15-6 edge in the final quarter.

