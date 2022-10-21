La Grange Park Nazareth unloads on Lisle Benet 37-7

La Grange Park Nazareth built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 37-7 win over Lisle Benet in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.

La Grange Park Nazareth drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Lisle Benet after the first quarter.

The Roadrunners fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Redwings' expense.

La Grange Park Nazareth roared to a 37-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redwings rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Roadrunners prevailed.

