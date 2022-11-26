La Grange Park Nazareth narrowly edges Peoria in tight triumph 45-44

La Grange Park Nazareth showed its poise to outlast a game Peoria squad for a 45-44 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to an 8-8 tie through the first quarter.

The Roadrunners fought to a 22-14 intermission margin at the Lions' expense.

Peoria battled back to make it 37-30 in the third quarter.

The Lions closed the lead with a 14-8 margin in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.