La Grange Park Nazareth narrowly edges Peoria in tight triumph 45-44

La Grange Park Nazareth showed its poise to outlast a game Peoria squad for a 45-44 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to an 8-8 tie through the first quarter.
The Roadrunners fought to a 22-14 intermission margin at the Lions' expense.
Peoria battled back to make it 37-30 in the third quarter.
The Lions closed the lead with a 14-8 margin in the final quarter.
In recent action on November 12, Peoria faced off against Mascoutah and La Grange Park Nazareth took on Chicago Morgan Park on November 12 at La Grange Park Nazareth Academy.
