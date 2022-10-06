La Grange Park Nazareth makes Chicago Leo walk the plank 42-6

La Grange Park Nazareth's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Chicago Leo 42-6 on October 6 in Illinois football action.

La Grange Park Nazareth opened with a 28-0 advantage over Chicago Leo through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Roadrunners got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-6 edge.

