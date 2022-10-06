 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

La Grange Park Nazareth makes Chicago Leo walk the plank 42-6

  • 0

La Grange Park Nazareth's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Chicago Leo 42-6 on October 6 in Illinois football action.

La Grange Park Nazareth opened with a 28-0 advantage over Chicago Leo through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Roadrunners got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-6 edge.

Recently on September 23, Chicago Leo squared off with Lombard Montini in a football game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News