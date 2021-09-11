Kincaid South Fork smashes through Galva 38-6

Kincaid South Fork offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Galva with an all-around effort during this 38-6 victory at Galva High on September 11 in Illinois football action.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in futile first and second quarters that left the intermission gap at 0-0.

Kincaid South Fork broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 30-6 lead over Galva.

