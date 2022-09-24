 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op takes victory lap past Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran 50-8

Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran had no answers as Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op compiled a 50-8 victory on September 24 in Illinois football action.

Recently on September 10 , Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran squared off with Danville Schlarman in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

