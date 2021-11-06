 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Kankakee mauls Chicago Morgan Park in strong showing 49-12

  • 0

Kankakee offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Chicago Morgan Park with an all-around effort during this 49-12 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Kankakee moved in front of Chicago Morgan Park 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Kankakee's offense jumped to a 21-6 lead over Chicago Morgan Park at the intermission.

Kankakee's might showed as it carried a 49-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 23 , Chicago Morgan Park squared up on Chicago Amundsen in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Khalil Mack's absence causing a big hole

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News