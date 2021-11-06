Kankakee mauls Chicago Morgan Park in strong showing 49-12

Kankakee offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Chicago Morgan Park with an all-around effort during this 49-12 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Kankakee moved in front of Chicago Morgan Park 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Kankakee's offense jumped to a 21-6 lead over Chicago Morgan Park at the intermission.
Kankakee's might showed as it carried a 49-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
