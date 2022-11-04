 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kankakee lets lead slip away in Peoria's victory 48-21

Peoria rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Kankakee 48-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 4.

Kankakee started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Peoria at the end of the first quarter.

The Lions kept a 24-7 intermission margin at the Kays' expense.

Peoria roared to a 36-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions and the Kays each scored in the final quarter.

