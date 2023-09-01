Kankakee finally found a way to top Washington 7-3 on Sept. 1 in Illinois football.

Kankakee darted in front of Washington 7-3 going into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first, second and fourth quarters.

The last time Kankakee and Washington played in a 42-0 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.