Kankakee blanks Peoria Manual in shutout performance 49-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Kankakee stopped Peoria Manual to the tune of a 49-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 16.
In recent action on September 2, Kankakee faced off against Washington and Peoria Manual took on Champaign Centennial on September 2 at Champaign Centennial High School. For more, click here.
