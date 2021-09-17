Kankakee blanks Champaign Centennial 40-0

No need for worry, Kankakee's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 40-0 shutout of Champaign Centennial in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 17.
Kankakee drew first blood by forging a 40-0 margin over Champaign Centennial after the first quarter.
Both offenses seemed to run out of gas with neither able to generate points in the second and final quarters.
In recent action on September 3, Kankakee faced off against Washington and Champaign Centennial took on Danville on September 3 at Champaign Centennial High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
