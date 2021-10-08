Just a bit better; Warrensburg-Latham slips past Clinton 30-22

Warrensburg-Latham found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Clinton 30-22 on October 8 in Illinois football action.
Warrensburg-Latham opened with a 7-0 advantage over Clinton through the first quarter.
The Maroons took a 14-10 lead over the Cardinals heading to halftime locker room.
Warrensburg-Latham broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 17-14 lead over Clinton.
Conditioning showed as the Cardinals outscored the Maroons 13-8 in the final period.
