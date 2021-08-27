Just a bit better; Dunlap slips past Galesburg 7-6

Dunlap edged Galesburg in a close 7-6 encounter for an Illinois high school football victory on August 27. .

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Galesburg's finishing flurry, but Dunlap swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The first quarter gave Dunlap a 7-0 lead over Galesburg.

