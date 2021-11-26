Joliet Catholic triumphs in strong showing over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 56-27

Joliet Catholic handled Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 56-27 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 26.
Recently on November 13 , Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared up on Breese Central in a football game .
Joliet Catholic moved in front of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 13-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Hilltoppers opened an enormous 35-13 gap over the Cyclones at the intermission.
Joliet Catholic breathed fire over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin when the fourth quarter began 42-20.
