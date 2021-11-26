 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Joliet Catholic triumphs in strong showing over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 56-27

  • 0

Joliet Catholic handled Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 56-27 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 26.

Recently on November 13 , Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared up on Breese Central in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Joliet Catholic moved in front of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 13-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Hilltoppers opened an enormous 35-13 gap over the Cyclones at the intermission.

Joliet Catholic breathed fire over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin when the fourth quarter began 42-20.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Frigid air to send temperatures plummeting in Northeast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News