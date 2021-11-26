Joliet Catholic triumphs in strong showing over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 56-27

Joliet Catholic handled Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 56-27 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 26.

Joliet Catholic moved in front of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 13-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Hilltoppers opened an enormous 35-13 gap over the Cyclones at the intermission.

Joliet Catholic breathed fire over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin when the fourth quarter began 42-20.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.