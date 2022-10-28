Joliet Catholic takes down Chicago Phillips 43-6

Joliet Catholic flexed its muscle and floored Chicago Phillips 43-6 in Illinois high school football on October 28.
Joliet Catholic drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Chicago Phillips after the first quarter.
The Hilltoppers' offense breathed fire in front for a 29-6 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.
Joliet Catholic thundered to a 43-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
In recent action on October 14, Joliet Catholic faced off against Lisle Benet and Chicago Phillips took on Chicago Clark on October 15 at Chicago Phillips Academy High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.