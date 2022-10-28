Joliet Catholic takes down Chicago Phillips 43-6

Joliet Catholic flexed its muscle and floored Chicago Phillips 43-6 in Illinois high school football on October 28.

Joliet Catholic drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Chicago Phillips after the first quarter.

The Hilltoppers' offense breathed fire in front for a 29-6 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Joliet Catholic thundered to a 43-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

