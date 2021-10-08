Joliet Catholic squeezes past Chicago Brother Rice 56-49

Joliet Catholic wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 56-49 victory over Chicago Brother Rice on October 8 in Illinois football action.

The Crusaders authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Hilltoppers 21-14 at the end of the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 35-35 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Joliet Catholic broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 56-42 lead over Chicago Brother Rice.

The Crusaders turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Hilltoppers put the game on ice.

