Joliet Catholic drops zeroes on Lisle Benet 41-0

Joliet Catholic didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Lisle Benet's attack in a virtuoso 41-0 performance in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Joliet Catholic opened with a 14-0 advantage over Lisle Benet through the first quarter.
The Hilltoppers opened a mammoth 34-0 gap over the Redwings at the intermission.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
The Hilltoppers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Redwings 7-0 in the last stanza.
The last time Joliet Catholic and Lisle Benet played in a 42-20 game on October 15, 2021. For more, click here.
