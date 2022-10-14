Joliet Catholic drops zeroes on Lisle Benet 41-0

Joliet Catholic didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Lisle Benet's attack in a virtuoso 41-0 performance in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Joliet Catholic opened with a 14-0 advantage over Lisle Benet through the first quarter.

The Hilltoppers opened a mammoth 34-0 gap over the Redwings at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Hilltoppers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Redwings 7-0 in the last stanza.

