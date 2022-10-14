 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joliet Catholic drops zeroes on Lisle Benet 41-0

  • 0

Joliet Catholic didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Lisle Benet's attack in a virtuoso 41-0 performance in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Joliet Catholic opened with a 14-0 advantage over Lisle Benet through the first quarter.

The Hilltoppers opened a mammoth 34-0 gap over the Redwings at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Hilltoppers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Redwings 7-0 in the last stanza.

The last time Joliet Catholic and Lisle Benet played in a 42-20 game on October 15, 2021. For more, click here.

Recently on September 30, Lisle Benet squared off with Niles Notre Dame College Prep in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

