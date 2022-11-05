Johnston City sets quick pace to roar over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 28-8

Johnston City stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score a 28-8 victory over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 5.

Johnston City opened with a 14-0 advantage over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond through the first quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 14-8.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Indians, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-0 final quarter, too.

