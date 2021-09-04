 Skip to main content
Jetstream: Wilmette Loyola's quick edge makes the difference against Rochester 56-7

Wilmette Loyola stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 56-7 win over Rochester in Illinois high school football on September 4.

Wilmette Loyola's authority showed as it carried a 49-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Ramblers' offense roared to a 35-7 lead over the Rockets at halftime.

Wilmette Loyola opened with a 14-0 advantage over Rochester through the first quarter.

