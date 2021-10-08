Jetstream: Williamsville's quick edge makes the difference against Pleasant Plains 75-7

Williamsville jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 75-7 win over Pleasant Plains in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 8.
The Bullets opened with a 41-0 advantage over the Cardinals through the first quarter.
The Bullets' offense stomped on to a 54-0 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.
The Bullets' force showed as they carried a 68-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 24, Williamsville faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Pleasant Plains took on Auburn on September 24 at Auburn High School. For a full recap, click here.
