Jetstream: Union Grove's quick edge makes the difference against Williamsville 41-18

Union Grove broke out to an early lead and topped Williamsville 41-18 at Williamsville High on August 27 in Illinois football action.

The third quarter gave the Broncos a 41-12 lead over the Bullets.

The Broncos' offense thundered to a 34-6 lead over the Bullets at halftime.

Union Grove opened with a 20-0 advantage over Williamsville through the first quarter.

