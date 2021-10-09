Jetstream: Stockton's quick edge makes the difference against Minonk Fieldcrest 63-6

Stockton raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-6 win over Minonk Fieldcrest in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 9.

Stockton drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Minonk Fieldcrest after the first quarter.

The Blackhawks' offense struck to a 28-0 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as the Blackhawks and the Knights were both scoreless.

