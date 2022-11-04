Jetstream: Richmond-Burton's early advantage leaves Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville in its wake 54-6

Richmond-Burton stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score a 54-6 victory over Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville at Richmond-Burton High on November 4 in Illinois football action.

