Jetstream: Metamora's quick edge makes the difference against East Peoria 49-6

Metamora jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 49-6 win over East Peoria in Illinois high school football action on September 10.
Defense stood tall for both teams at the end of a scoreless fourth quarter.
The Redbirds' might showed as they carried a 49-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
Metamora's offense jumped on top to a 49-0 lead over East Peoria at the intermission.
Metamora roared in front of East Peoria 22-0 to begin the second quarter.
