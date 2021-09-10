Jetstream: Metamora's quick edge makes the difference against East Peoria 49-6

Metamora jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 49-6 win over East Peoria in Illinois high school football action on September 10.

Defense stood tall for both teams at the end of a scoreless fourth quarter.

The Redbirds' might showed as they carried a 49-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Metamora's offense jumped on top to a 49-0 lead over East Peoria at the intermission.

Metamora roared in front of East Peoria 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

