Jetstream: Forreston's quick edge makes the difference against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 36-7

Forreston jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 36-7 win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley during this Illinois football game.

The Cardinals jumped in front of the Falcons 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Forreston's offense stomped on to a 20-0 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at the intermission.

Forreston's rule showed as it carried a 36-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

