Jetstream: Farmington's quick edge makes the difference against Havana 53-8

Farmington took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Havana 53-8 during this Illinois football game.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.
Farmington opened an enormous 39-0 gap over Havana at the intermission.
The Farmers opened with an 18-0 advantage over the Ducks through the first quarter.
