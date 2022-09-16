Jetstream: Fairbury Prairie Central's early advantage leaves Rantoul Township in its wake 48-6

Fairbury Prairie Central rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 48-6 win over Rantoul Township at Rantoul Township High on September 16 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Fairbury Prairie Central a 14-0 lead over Rantoul Township.

The Hawks registered a 42-0 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.

Fairbury Prairie Central jumped to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

