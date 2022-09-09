Jerseyville Jersey posts win at Lincoln's expense 26-14

Jerseyville Jersey put together a victorious gameplan to stop Lincoln 26-14 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 9.
Last season, Jerseyville Jersey and Lincoln faced off on September 10, 2021 at Jerseyville Jersey High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.