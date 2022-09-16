Jacksonville takes the lead, but can't maintain it in falling to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 55-14

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 55-14 win over Jacksonville in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 16.

Jacksonville started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.

The Cyclones' offense darted in front for a 27-14 lead over the Crimsons at the intermission.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin struck to a 55-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.