Jacksonville takes the lead, but can't maintain it in falling to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 55-14

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 55-14 win over Jacksonville in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 16.

Jacksonville started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.

The Cyclones' offense darted in front for a 27-14 lead over the Crimsons at the intermission.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin struck to a 55-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on September 2, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Springfield and Jacksonville took on Springfield Lanphier on September 2 at Jacksonville High School. For more, click here.

