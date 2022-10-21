 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jacksonville Routt Catholic's rally cap fits just right in squeezing Greenfield-Northwestern Coop 34-20

Jacksonville Routt Catholic staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 34-20 win over Greenfield-Northwestern Coop in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Greenfield-Northwestern Coop, as it began with a 14-6 edge over Jacksonville Routt Catholic through the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers took a 20-12 lead over the Rockets heading to the intermission locker room.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Tigers' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 22-0 by the Rockets.

Last season, Greenfield-Northwestern Coop and Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off on October 23, 2021 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on October 8, Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared off with Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

