Jacksonville Routt Catholic's rally cap fits just right in squeezing Greenfield-Northwestern Coop 34-20

Jacksonville Routt Catholic staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 34-20 win over Greenfield-Northwestern Coop in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Greenfield-Northwestern Coop, as it began with a 14-6 edge over Jacksonville Routt Catholic through the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers took a 20-12 lead over the Rockets heading to the intermission locker room.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Tigers' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 22-0 by the Rockets.

