Jacksonville Routt Catholic tames Carrollton's offense 32-0

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Jacksonville Routt Catholic as it controlled Carrollton's offense 32-0 in a sterling defensive showcase at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High on September 3 in Illinois football action.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Carrollton after the first quarter.

The Rockets opened a small 13-0 gap over the Hawks at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Carrollton were both scoreless.

The Rockets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 19-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

