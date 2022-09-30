Jacksonville Routt Catholic rides the rough off Mt. Sterling Brown County 32-20

Jacksonville Routt Catholic put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Mt. Sterling Brown County in a 32-20 decision in Illinois high school football action on September 30.

The Hornets took a 14-13 lead over the Rockets heading to the halftime locker room.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Rockets put together a fourth-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 19-6 edge in the fourth quarter.

