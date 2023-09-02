A suffocating defense helped Jacksonville Routt handle White Hall North Greene 48-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 2.

Jacksonville Routt darted in front of White Hall North Greene 12-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets' offense jumped in front for a 27-0 lead over the Spartans at halftime.

Jacksonville Routt pulled to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

