Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Jacksonville did exactly that with a 51-14 win against Springfield for an Illinois high school football victory on September 23.

Jacksonville drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Springfield after the first quarter.

The Crimsons registered a 36-8 advantage at intermission over the Senators.

Jacksonville roared to a 51-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

