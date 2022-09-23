 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jacksonville rains down on Springfield 51-14

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Jacksonville did exactly that with a 51-14 win against Springfield for an Illinois high school football victory on September 23.

Jacksonville drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Springfield after the first quarter.

The Crimsons registered a 36-8 advantage at intermission over the Senators.

Jacksonville roared to a 51-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time Springfield and Jacksonville played in a 31-20 game on October 8, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 10, Springfield faced off against Rochester and Jacksonville took on Springfield Southeast on September 9 at Jacksonville High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

