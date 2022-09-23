Jacksonville rains down on Springfield 51-14

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Jacksonville did exactly that with a 51-14 win against Springfield for an Illinois high school football victory on September 23.
Jacksonville drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Springfield after the first quarter.
The Crimsons registered a 36-8 advantage at intermission over the Senators.
Jacksonville roared to a 51-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
