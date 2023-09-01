Jacksonville finally found a way to top Decatur MacArthur 35-34 for an Illinois high school football victory at Decatur Macarthur High.

The first quarter gave Jacksonville a 14-7 lead over Decatur MacArthur.

The Generals had a 28-14 edge on the Crimsons at the beginning of the third quarter.

Decatur MacArthur moved a close margin over Jacksonville as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The final quarter was decisive for the Crimsons, as they climbed out of a hole with a 35-34 scoring margin.

Last season, Jacksonville and Decatur MacArthur faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Decatur MacArthur High School.

