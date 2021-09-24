Jacksonville explodes on Springfield Southeast 55-6

Jacksonville offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Springfield Southeast with an all-around effort during this 55-6 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 24.

Jacksonville drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Springfield Southeast after the first quarter.

Jacksonville opened an immense 27-6 gap over Springfield Southeast at halftime.

The third quarter gave Jacksonville a 48-6 lead over Springfield Southeast.

