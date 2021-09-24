Jacksonville explodes on Springfield Southeast 55-6

Jacksonville offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Springfield Southeast with an all-around effort during this 55-6 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 24.
Jacksonville drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Springfield Southeast after the first quarter.
Jacksonville opened an immense 27-6 gap over Springfield Southeast at halftime.
The third quarter gave Jacksonville a 48-6 lead over Springfield Southeast.
In recent action on September 10, Springfield Southeast faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Jacksonville took on Chatham Glenwood on September 10 at Jacksonville High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.