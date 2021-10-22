 Skip to main content
Jacksonville escapes close call with Decatur MacArthur 23-20

Jacksonville broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Decatur MacArthur 23-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Decatur MacArthur, who began with a 7-0 edge over Jacksonville through the end of the first quarter.

The Generals came from behind to grab the advantage 7-3 at halftime over the Crimsons.

Jacksonville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 16-13 lead over Decatur MacArthur.

Jacksonville matched Decatur MacArthur's offensive output 7-7 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.

Recently on October 8 , Jacksonville squared up on Springfield in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

