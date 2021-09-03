Jacksonville delivers smashing punch early to dump Normal University 35-14

Jacksonville left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Normal University 35-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
The Crimsons darted in front of the Pioneers 21-14 to begin the second quarter.
