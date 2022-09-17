 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It took an extra action before Chicago St. Patrick could beat Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 32-25

Overtime was required before Chicago St. Patrick clipped Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 32-25 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first, second, third and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Chicago St. Patrick, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 32-25 first overtime period, too.

Recently on September 2 , Chicago St Patrick squared off with Niles Notre Dame College Prep in a football game . Click here for a recap

