It took an extra action before Chicago St. Patrick could beat Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 32-25

Overtime was required before Chicago St. Patrick clipped Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 32-25 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first, second, third and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Chicago St. Patrick, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 32-25 first overtime period, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.