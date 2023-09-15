Hillsboro raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-20 win over Gillespie at Gillespie High on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

The last time Hillsboro and Gillespie played in a 63-18 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Gillespie squared off with Virden North Mac in a football game.

