Hillsboro staggers Gillespie with resounding performance 63-18

Hillsboro rolled past Gillespie for a comfortable 63-18 victory in Illinois high school football action on September 30.
Last season, Hillsboro and Gillespie squared off with October 1, 2021 at Gillespie High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
