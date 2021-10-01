 Skip to main content
Hillsboro blitzes Gillespie in convincing fashion 56-25

Hillsboro controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 56-25 victory over Gillespie in Illinois high school football action on October 1.

Defense ruled the first quarter as the Hilltoppers and the Miners were both scoreless.

The Hilltoppers fought to a 35-12 halftime margin at the Miners' expense.

The Hilltoppers thundered in front of the Miners 43-18 to begin the fourth quarter.

