Hillsboro blitzes Gillespie in convincing fashion 56-25

Hillsboro controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 56-25 victory over Gillespie in Illinois high school football action on October 1.
Defense ruled the first quarter as the Hilltoppers and the Miners were both scoreless.
The Hilltoppers fought to a 35-12 halftime margin at the Miners' expense.
The Hilltoppers thundered in front of the Miners 43-18 to begin the fourth quarter.
Recently on September 17 , Gillespie squared up on Carlinville in a football game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.